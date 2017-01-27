Gambia celebrates arrival of new president
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, greets his supporters upon his arrival from Dakar, in Banjul, Gambia. Thousands of people lined the streets of Gambia's capital Banjul to welcome home...more
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, at the airport in Serekunda, Gambia. Barrow, a former real estate agent, won a Dec. 1 election but Jammeh refused to step down, forcing his opponent to be inaugurated...more
Gambian President Adama Barrow reacts to the crowd of supporters as he arrives at Banjul International Airport. Clad in a long white African tunic, Barrow smiled as he stepped out of a small plane and walked down a red carpet to greet hundreds of...more
People hold Gambia flags along a street as they celebrate the slated return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Serekunda. "A new page in Gambian history is being turned," said Mohamed Ibn Chambas, U.N. Special Representative...more
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow gather to receive him as he arrives from Dakar, in Banjul. Barrow's surprise ballot box victory and the determination of Western and African countries to uphold it is being celebrated as a moment of...more
Gambia's President Adama Barrow is greeted by his supporters upon his arrival in Banjul. Yet, diplomats say tiny Gambia was an easy target and that regional armies are unlikely to venture into bigger countries to oust authoritarian rulers with more...more
The Gambia Armed Forces music band march to form a guard of honour for President Adama Barrow as he arrives in Banjul. Regional leaders helped thrash out a deal last Saturday for Jammeh to fly to exile in Equatorial Guinea as thousands of ECOWAS...more
Gambia's President Adama Barrow inspects a guard of honour upon his arrival in Banjul. Jammeh's political demise is a relief to many people in the small, sliver-like West African country and the U.N.'s Chambas promised assistance in investigating...more
Supporters of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow fix a billboard ahead of his slated return to Banjul. In the weeks following Jammeh's decision to reject the election outcome in early December, Barrow was seen as vulnerable and was protected by...more
People celebrate the return of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to the country, in Brusubi. Barrow has asked the 7,000-strong West African military contingent to remain in Gambia for another six months, Chambas said on Thursday. An ECOWAS official...more
Gambia's President Adama Barrow arrives in Banjul. Gambia, a tiny riverine nation surrounded by Western ally Senegal on three sides, has a bloated army for its size but so far there have been no signs of resistance to ECOWAS forces. REUTERS/Afolabi...more
A man works "Gambia has decided" tee shirts in Serekunda, on the day Gambia's new President Adama Barrow is slated to return to the country. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
