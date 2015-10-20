Game of drones
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California,...more
An airplane flies over a drone during the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every...more
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site the explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A drone flies next to a pre jumper during the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James...more
United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) and his son Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum watch an unmanned aerial drone during the Virtual Future Exhibition, in Dubai,...more
Drones film Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A flock of pigeons flies with a prototype "parcelcopter" of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A camera drone flown by Brian Wilson flies near the scene where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion, in Harlem, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A bartender watches as an Infinium-Serve Flying Robot takes off with an order at a restaurant during a pilot demonstration for the media in Singapore, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An official of the Center for Research and Technology Volcanoes Development releases a drone quadcopter to monitor activity from the Mount Sinabung volcano at Sibintun village in Karo district, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 4, 2014....more
A drone flies in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
A drone picks up a pair of shoes during a presentation by the Crocs footwear company in Tokyo, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Swiss Post and Swiss WorldCargo 'Matternet' drone is flown during a presentation at Bellechasse airfield in Bas-Vully near Fribourg, Switzerland, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
A drone flies before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A display demonstrates the Black Hornet drone at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade show in London, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A drone is seen next to a television antenna above the family home of slain U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff in Pinecrest, Florida, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
