Gamescom 2012

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 16 to August 19. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man with a toy gun poses in front of an exihibition stand of "Medal of Honor" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A worker paints at the exhibition stand of "Sim City" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play "Diablo" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors dressed as 'Star Wars' characters pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors pause during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A visitor dressed like a zombie, plays "Dangerous Animals" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A visitor plays a Playstation during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play 'World of Warcraft' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A visitor pauses during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Placards are pictured during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A visitor plays a Playstation PS Vita during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Visitors play computer games during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Gamescom 2012

