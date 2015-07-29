Edition:
Gangland, El Salvador

A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
The bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are seen on the ground before being loaded on to a coroner pick up truck in the town of San Pedro Perulapan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Blood is seen in a crime scene after a bus driver was killed by suspected gang members during a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador July 27, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
People ride in the back of a pick up truck during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in Apopa, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Gangs stepped up violence over the weekend to pressure the government of President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to negotiate with them to ease a crackdown on their operations and secure less harsh conditions for imprisoned members, officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Soldiers board an army truck used for public transportation during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Murders in the country jumped 50 percent to 2,192 in the first five months of 2015, compared with the same period last year, with crimes largely blamed on fighting between two rival groups, Mara Salvatrucha and the Barrio 18 gang. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. From Monday morning, people on the streets of San Salvador, a city of more than 1.5 million, desperately tried to hop on trucks or other alternatives to get to work or school, or trudged long distances by foot. Media reported that since Sunday, private bus service owners have been demanding better security conditions as the violence escalated. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. Violence in El Salvador has increased over the past year after a 2012 truce between the Barrio 18 and rival gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) started to unravel. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang and seized police uniforms, weapons and ammunition are presented to the media after a police raid at La Campanera neighborhood in Soyapango April 30, 2015. The country averages about 15.5 homicides per day as gangs battle for control of drug trafficking and extortion operations, making it one of the world's deadliest nations. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A woman reacts as she touches the feet of her son's body, as the bodies of members of the Barrio 18 gang are carried out of a crime scene after a confrontation with the army, in the town of San Pedro Perulapan June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted upon their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary April 21, 2015. Salvadoran government transferred 1,177 inmates, members of the Barrio 18 gang from Izalco jail to San Francisco Gotera in a effort to curb gang violence activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Barrio 18 gang graffiti is seen in an abandoned house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to gang threats, in the town of Izalco, May 5, 2015. Around 30 families were threatened after four villagers were killed by Barrio 18 gang members in April. Many in El Salvador have been displaced from their homes due to gang-related threats, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Members of the Barrio 18 gang wait to be admitted on their arrival to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary during an inmate transfer April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Drawings left by residents is seen on a pillar of a dismantled house after residents fled Tunalmiles village due to threats from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) gang, in the town of Izalco, El Salvador May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A police investigator works at a crime scene where five suspected gang members were killed in the town of Chalchuapa April 7, 2015. The five suspected gang members were killed by armed men after they were taken from their homes during the night, simulating a police raid and executed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Relatives of Josue David Penalba Rivera react as police secure a crime scene in San Salvador June 1, 2015. Rivera was shot by suspected gang members after they told him to leave the taxi he was traveling in, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Women wash the blood off a sidewalk where a taxi driver had been killed by alleged gang members in Cuscatancingo October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
An imprisoned member of street gang Mara 18 poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2013
Imprisoned members of street gang Mara 18 sit next to handmade knives and cell phones they were keeping illegally at the Izalco prison, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2013
A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
A board with pictures of jailed gang members is seen at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
Residents walk past graffiti on the walls of a building showing the letters "MS" which stands for the street gang Mara Salvatrucha at a neighborhood in Ilopango January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
Red Cross volunteers help Claudia at the Red Cross in Apopa, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 6, 2013. Claudia was raped and battered by alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang and then thrown into a ditch left for dead. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2013
Gang members flash gang signs during an event to sign a truce in the municipality of Ciudad Delgado, in San Salvador May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2013
Gang members who are also inmates pose for a photograph at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2012
A man shows injuries after a gang attack as he refused to pay extortion money to transit a road in San Jose Guayabal November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Residents flee the San Valentin apartments, due to threats from the 18th Street gang, in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A police officer paints over the graffiti of a street gang prior to the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members, in San Martin October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Salvadoran police officers mourn during the funeral ceremony for their colleague Wendy Yamileth Alfaro Mena in Zacatecoluca April 22, 2015. The police officer was killed by suspected members of the Barrio 18 gang and was the first policewoman to be killed by gangsters, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of police officer Juan Carlos Siliezar during his funeral in San Salvador April 10, 2015. Siliezar was killed in an attack on his security post at a courthouse in San Salvador by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A police officer stands guard at the cemetery during the funeral of a fellow police officer who was killed by alleged gang members in San Juan Opico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A gang member arranges weapons to be handed over to authorities as part of a truce between gangs in San Salvador May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2013
A member of the 18th Street gang is presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Pictures