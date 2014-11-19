Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 7:40pm GMT

Garbage pickers of India

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 17
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 17
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 17
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2013
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 17
A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
A boy sits on his handmade raft as he collects floating recyclable material in the waters of river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 17
A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 17
A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dump on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dump on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A rag picker prepares to pack a sack filled with recyclable materials, mounted on his tricycle at a garbage dump on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
7 / 17
A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of fertilizer. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high...more

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
A laborer walks on a heap of scrap leather, which will be be burnt in an oven and made into fertilizer, at a factory in Kolkata February 14, 2014. Workers in the factory extract wet blue leather and recover a solid collagenic material containing high nitrogen levels, which can be used for the production of fertilizer. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
8 / 17
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Close
9 / 17
A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 17
A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2012
A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Close
11 / 17
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 17
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2012
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 17
A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
A girl collects recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 17
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2013
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
15 / 17
A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2012
A man works at an iron scrap yard at an industrial area in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Close
16 / 17
A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
A worker cleans a used paint bucket at a recycling factory in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Next Slideshows

Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

19 Nov 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

18 Nov 2014
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

17 Nov 2014
Regaining confidence

Regaining confidence

Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.

17 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures