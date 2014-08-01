Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 1:46pm BST

Gas explosions in Taiwan

Wreckage of vehicles are seen amongst debris after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of vehicles are seen amongst debris after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
Wreckage of vehicles are seen amongst debris after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 8
Wreckage of a car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
Wreckage of a car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 8
Wreckage of a damaged car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a damaged car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
Wreckage of a damaged car is pictured after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 8
People walk across a gap caused by an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fifi Yu

People walk across a gap caused by an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fifi Yu

Friday, August 01, 2014
People walk across a gap caused by an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Fifi Yu
Close
4 / 8
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Friday, August 01, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Close
5 / 8
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Friday, August 01, 2014
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Close
6 / 8
A road is seen after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

A road is seen after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Friday, August 01, 2014
A road is seen after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Close
7 / 8
A rooftop view shows a road after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

A rooftop view shows a road after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Friday, August 01, 2014
A rooftop view shows a road after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

Next Slideshows

Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

01 Aug 2014
Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian army advances

Ukrainian forces attempt to encircle the rebel cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.

31 Jul 2014
World's top oil producers

World's top oil producers

A look at the world's top oil producers, with the U.S. rising to number two just behind Saudi Arabia.

31 Jul 2014
Seaside pier burns

Seaside pier burns

A Victorian-era pier goes up in flames on Britain's south coast.

31 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures