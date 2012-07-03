Gay celebrities
Anderson Cooper arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen DeGeneres arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Queen Latifah arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Joyful Noise" in Los Angeles, California January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cynthia Nixon poses for a portrait during a media day to promote the film "Sex and the City 2" in New York May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Talkshow host Rosie O'Donnell sings during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Portia De Rossi arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's annual "Women in Entertainment Power 100" breakfast in Beverly Hills December 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Lambert poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Chaz Bono waves to the crowd at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Sean Hayes who plays the character of Larry in the " Three Stooges: The Movie" arrives at the Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Neil Patrick Harris from "How I Met Your Mother" arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lance Bass arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Perez Hilton arrives at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jane Lynch poses at the premiere of "Paul" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Nathan Lane is interviewed at the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jean Paul Gaultier appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Melissa Etheridge poses for photographers after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Tyler Ferguson, from the TV series "Modern Family", arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tila Tequila arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film 'The Mechanic' in Hollywood, California January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Ryan Murphy poses with his award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Glee" at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producer and actor Zachary Quinto poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Margin Call" in Los Angeles, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson answers questions during the panel for the ABC series "Cupid" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Michael Stipe, singer for the group REM, arrives for the movie premiere of "The International" in New York February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Singer Clay Aiken arrives at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boy George arrives for the Brit Awards at the Earls Court Arena in central London February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey
Canadian Indie rock musicians Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin (R) of Tegan and Sara arrive at ELLE magazine's 2nd annual Women in Music event in Hollywood, California April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
