Gay in Russia
Gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin poses for press during a one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The banner reads, "This is propagating tolerance." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin poses for press during a one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The banner reads, "This is propagating tolerance." REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The former servicemen were gathered in central St. Petersburg to celebrate Russian Paratroopers Day, an annual...more
Former Russian paratroopers shove gay rights activist Kirill Kalugin aside to stop his one-man protest in St. Petersburg, August 2, 2013. The former servicemen were gathered in central St. Petersburg to celebrate Russian Paratroopers Day, an annual holiday for the Russian airborne troops celebrated since the Soviet era days. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (R) and Maxim Lysak, surrounded by the riot police officers, arrive at a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event...more
Russian same-sex couple Yury Gavrikov (R) and Maxim Lysak, surrounded by the riot police officers, arrive at a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An anti-gay protester (C) clashes with gay rights activists during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and...more
An anti-gay protester (C) clashes with gay rights activists during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An anti-gay protester shouts slogans as he tries to break up a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later...more
An anti-gay protester shouts slogans as he tries to break up a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An anti-gay protester (front) clashes with a gay rights activist during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay...more
An anti-gay protester (front) clashes with a gay rights activist during a Gay Pride event in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police officers push gay rights activists away from the scene of a Gay Pride event to prevent clashes with anti-gay protesters in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event...more
Police officers push gay rights activists away from the scene of a Gay Pride event to prevent clashes with anti-gay protesters in St. Petersburg, June 29, 2013. Dozens of gay and lesbian rights activists and their supporters gathered for the event but were attacked by anti-gay protesters and later dispersed by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Gay rights activists take part in an opposition protest march in Moscow, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gay rights activist is comforted by a supporter after being attacked during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central...more
A gay rights activist is comforted by a supporter after being attacked during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Gay rights activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in...more
Gay rights activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A radical Orthodox believer holds a poster before a protest by gay rights activists against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central...more
A radical Orthodox believer holds a poster before a protest by gay rights activists against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. The poster reads: "They are satanists". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Youths kick a gay rights activist during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Youths kick a gay rights activist during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. Russian...more
A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. Russian police detained more than 20 gay rights activists involved in a "kissing protest" outside parliament where lawmakers were preparing to pass a bill banning homosexual "propaganda". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian police detain a gay rights activist during a rally outside the Duma, the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Russian police detain a gay rights activist during a rally outside the Duma, the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A gay rights activist holds a placard during a rally to mark the international day against homophobia in St. Petersburg May 17, 2013. The placard reads "Homophobia kills!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
A gay rights activist holds a placard during a rally to mark the international day against homophobia in St. Petersburg May 17, 2013. The placard reads "Homophobia kills!" REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest in St. Petersburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police detain a gay rights activist during a protest in St. Petersburg June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers prepare to go on stage at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious...more
Performers prepare to go on stage at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Participants march and shout slogans during a protest by gay rights activists in St. Petersburg May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Participants march and shout slogans during a protest by gay rights activists in St. Petersburg May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Gay rights activists kiss during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Gay rights activists kiss during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay man, in a Moscow megastore September 7, 2008. Verzilov is the husband of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. ...more
Policical activist Pyotr Verzilov (R) supervises a stunt, the mock execution of a migrant worker and a gay man, in a Moscow megastore September 7, 2008. Verzilov is the husband of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A gay rights activist looks out from a police bus after he was detained for taking part in a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov more
A gay rights activist looks out from a police bus after he was detained for taking part in a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Interior Ministry officers detain a gay rights activist (C) during a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the Mayor's office in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Interior Ministry officers detain a gay rights activist (C) during a gay pride parade, unsanctioned by the city authorities, near the Mayor's office in central Moscow May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An anti-gay rights activist shows a badge during a flash mob organised by gay rights protesters in St.Petersburg May 17, 2012. REUTERS/INTERPRESS/Valentina Svistunova
An anti-gay rights activist shows a badge during a flash mob organised by gay rights protesters in St.Petersburg May 17, 2012. REUTERS/INTERPRESS/Valentina Svistunova
Gay rights activists share a kiss during an unsanctioned protest rally to defend the rights of Russian gays and lesbians in St. Petersburg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Gay rights activists share a kiss during an unsanctioned protest rally to defend the rights of Russian gays and lesbians in St. Petersburg April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Gay rights activist hold a rainbow flag onboard a motor boat during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, with the Peter and Pawel Fortress in the background, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Gay rights activist hold a rainbow flag onboard a motor boat during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, with the Peter and Pawel Fortress in the background, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Extremist Russian Orthodox believers and Russian nationalists attack a gay rights activist (C), who attempts to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall, during a gay pride parade which was unsanctioned by the city...more
Extremist Russian Orthodox believers and Russian nationalists attack a gay rights activist (C), who attempts to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall, during a gay pride parade which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in Moscow May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov
Police detain Russian gay rights leader Nikolai Alexeyev after he arrived with a man dressed in a bridal gown at an unsanctioned gay rights protest in Moscow May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police detain Russian gay rights leader Nikolai Alexeyev after he arrived with a man dressed in a bridal gown at an unsanctioned gay rights protest in Moscow May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
