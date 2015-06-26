Gay marriage nationwide
Anne Austin, 28, (L) and Jen Durham, 30, kiss as they get married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darren Black Bear (R) and Jason Pickel wait for their photographer before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. At a small, turn-of-the-century chapel at Fort Reno, an historic frontier fort 40...more
Meredith Greenberg, 37, holds hands with her partner Leora Pearlman (R), 39, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (C) presides over their wedding in Jersey City, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eileen McKee (C) hugs Carolyn Golujuch after Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie signed Senate Bill 1, allowing same sex marriage to be legal in the state, in Honolulu, Hawaii November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Plaintiffs in the Proposition 8 case Paul Katami (R) and Jeff Zarrillo get married in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2013. Their marriage, delayed five years after a voter-approved initiative banned gay marriage in the state, was allowed to go...more
Mary Black (L) and her wife Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding by Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown at the Oakland County Courthouse after a Michigan federal judge ruled a ban on same-sex marriage violates the U.S. Constitution...more
Amanda Scott (R) and Christina Corvin (L) kiss after getting married outside of the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Davis Turner
Friends Kelly Linley (L) and Katie Greiswold smile as they are photographed during a rally in support of the United States Supreme Court decision on marriage rights in San Diego, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Todd Saunders (L) and U.S. Army Captain Michael Potoczniak (R), partner of ten years, walk toward the County Clerk's office for their marriage license at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion...more
Derek Kitchen (C) and his husband Moudi Sbeity (R) listen during a same-sex marriage rally to celebrate the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Luz Heurtelou (L) and Nastassia Heurtelou look at photos with family after marrying at the Brooklyn Clerk's Office, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Kathy Voigtschild (L) and Rachel Baker (R) embrace Rachel's mother Debra after getting married at Mayflower Congregational Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Delma and Peg Welch, who have been together for more than two decades, join gay rights supporters at a rally on the Pennsylvania State Capital steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2014....more
Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on...more
Xingha Shang and Susan Stoever embrace as they join a crowd celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Randy Dolphin kisses his bride, transgender activist and San Francisco gay pride parade grand marshal Veronika Lee-Tillman, after being married during a ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, California June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
LGBT activist Daniel Maury relaxes at home with his partner, Mark Paulson, and dog Luca in New York April 13, 2015. Maury is part of a larger movement of LGBT activists in finance who have helped to convince several Wall Street firms to sign a brief...more
Same-sex couple Erika Lewis (L) and Monica David (R) wait for their marriage ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from...more
Original plaintiffs against the state of Pennsylvania (L-R) Marla Cattermole and Julia Lobur join gay rights supporters on the state capitol building steps after a ruling struck down a ban on same-sex marriage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, May 20,...more
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A same-sex couple weds at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
