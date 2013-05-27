Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 27, 2013 | 7:35pm BST

Gay marriage protests in Paris

<p>A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
1 / 18
<p>People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
2 / 18
<p>Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 18
<p>People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
4 / 18
<p>Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
5 / 18
<p>Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
6 / 18
<p>Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, May 27, 2013

Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 18
<p>French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
9 / 18
<p>Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
10 / 18
<p>French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
11 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
12 / 18
<p>A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
13 / 18
<p>A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
14 / 18
<p>French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, May 27, 2013

French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
15 / 18
<p>Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
16 / 18
<p>Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
17 / 18
<p>Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 May 2013
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.

25 May 2013
Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.

25 May 2013
Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.

25 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures