Gay marriage protests in Paris
A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved...more
A man waves flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as he attends a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013....more
Members of the extreme right Nationalist Youth shout slogans on the steps of the Opera as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. Placards read, "Fight, Win, a right - Nationalist Youth" (L) and under the photo of a chimp, "Their Marriage for All ? And why not for Him ?" (C). REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. ...more
People wave trademark pink, blue and white flags at the Esplanade des Invalides as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Teenagers wave trademark pink, blue and white flags as they attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's...more
Christian fundamentalists from the Civitas Institute attend a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) along with a donkey with a placard which reads, "I'm an idiot, I voted for Hollande" as they gather against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Clouds of tear gas surround a man during clashes at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Clouds of tear gas surround youths during clashes with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
A French riot policeman uses tear gas during incidents with youths at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A youth taunts riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police detain youths during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths hold a banner during incidents with riot police at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Youths clash with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Taliban attack in Kabul
Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.
Soldier hacked to death in London
Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.
Salvaging belongings amid rubble
Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.