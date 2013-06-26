Edition:
Gay marriage supporters celebrate

<p>Lisa Dazols (R) and Jenny Chang celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, outside the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Jeff Zarrillo (L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, stand together in front of reporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Sarah Beth Alcabes (L) kisses girlfriend Meghan Cleary, both of California, after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts at a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Supporters of same-sex marriage react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. Olson and Tyler were the first in California in 2004 to announce that they would file a lawsuit challenging the ban on same sex marriage in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Women share hugs after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Jeff Zarrillo (C) and Paul Katami (R), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, wipe away tears as they greet supporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Same-sex marriage proponent Ryan Clarke reads blog posts about news flashes on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>People react at a viewing party in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on the federal Defense of Marriage Act June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Attorney David Boies (4th L), flanked by Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L), Paul Katami (3rd L), Sandy Stier (3rd R) and Kris Perry (2nd R), the four plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, celebrate with supporters as they walk down the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>People react at the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

<p>Michael Knaapen (L) rests his shoulder on his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, as they react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts to cheers as she arrives for a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. At right is Windsor's lawyer Roberta Kaplan. The Court ruled in favor of Windsor who sued the federal governement for failing to recognize her marriage to her partner Thea Spyer after Spyer's death. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

