Gay marriage supporters celebrate
Lisa Dazols (R) and Jenny Chang celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, outside the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Lisa Dazols (R) and Jenny Chang celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, outside the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Jeff Zarrillo (L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, stand together in front of reporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Zarrillo (L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, stand together in front of reporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
People celebrate, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, on the steps of the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Sarah Beth Alcabes (L) kisses girlfriend Meghan Cleary, both of California, after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in...more
Sarah Beth Alcabes (L) kisses girlfriend Meghan Cleary, both of California, after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts at a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts at a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Colby Melvin (L) and Brandon Brown embrace after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Supporters of same-sex marriage react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Supporters of same-sex marriage react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. Olson and Tyler were the first...more
Diane Olson holds the hand of her wife Robin Tyler at a news conference in Los Angeles, after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. Olson and Tyler were the first in California in 2004 to announce that they would file a lawsuit challenging the ban on same sex marriage in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People celebrate after the U.S. Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Women share hugs after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women share hugs after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Zarrillo (C) and Paul Katami (R), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, wipe away tears as they greet supporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Jeff Zarrillo (C) and Paul Katami (R), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, wipe away tears as they greet supporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Same-sex marriage proponent Ryan Clarke reads blog posts about news flashes on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in...more
Same-sex marriage proponent Ryan Clarke reads blog posts about news flashes on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on cases against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People react at a viewing party in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on the federal Defense of Marriage Act June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People react at a viewing party in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on the federal Defense of Marriage Act June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attorney David Boies (4th L), flanked by Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L), Paul Katami (3rd L), Sandy Stier (3rd R) and Kris Perry (2nd R), the four plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, celebrate with supporters as they...more
Attorney David Boies (4th L), flanked by Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L), Paul Katami (3rd L), Sandy Stier (3rd R) and Kris Perry (2nd R), the four plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, celebrate with supporters as they walk down the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People react at the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
People react at the city hall in San Francisco, California, June 26, 2013, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Michael Knaapen (L) rests his shoulder on his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, as they react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James...more
Michael Knaapen (L) rests his shoulder on his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, as they react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts to cheers as she arrives for a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. At right is Windsor's lawyer Roberta...more
Edith "Edie" Windsor (C) reacts to cheers as she arrives for a news conference following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act, in New York June 26, 2013. At right is Windsor's lawyer Roberta Kaplan. The Court ruled in favor of Windsor who sued the federal governement for failing to recognize her marriage to her partner Thea Spyer after Spyer's death. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Calgary cleans up
Calgary digs out following massive flooding.
The Korean War
Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Tension in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.
Calgary under water
The heaviest floods in decades shut down Calgary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.