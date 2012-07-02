Gay Pride around the world
People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People hold pride flags during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A reveller waves during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A reveller waves during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community sits with an umbrella at Central Plaza during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community sits with an umbrella at Central Plaza during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A reveller attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A reveller attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A reveller takes part in an annual gay pride parade in San Jose July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A reveller takes part in an annual gay pride parade in San Jose July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Three revellers attend the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Three revellers attend the annual Gay Pride parade in Bogota July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Revellers wave rainbow flags in front of the national monument of the Divine Savior of El Salvador during a gay pride parade in San Salvador June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Revellers wave rainbow flags in front of the national monument of the Divine Savior of El Salvador during a gay pride parade in San Salvador June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Santo Domingo July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Carter Etherington and Breken Elwood (R) share a moment after their official marriage ceremony on a parade float during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Carter Etherington and Breken Elwood (R) share a moment after their official marriage ceremony on a parade float during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman carrying a sign that reads, "Queer, Muslim and Proud" marches during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman carrying a sign that reads, "Queer, Muslim and Proud" marches during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community participate in the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community participate in the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A reveller dressed in a bride costume is seen in a shop during the Gay Pride parade in Panama City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A reveller dressed in a bride costume is seen in a shop during the Gay Pride parade in Panama City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Revellers run with a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Revellers run with a rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A lesbian couple walks as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)
A lesbian couple walks as they take part in the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)
A reveller dressed as a bride holds on to her veil as she takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
A reveller dressed as a bride holds on to her veil as she takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
A reveller draped in a U.S. flag heads to take part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
A reveller draped in a U.S. flag heads to take part in the Gay Pride parade in Madrid June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY)
An activist waves a rainbow flag in front of a building of the Bulgarian parliament, the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party, during the fifth Sofia Pride annual parade in Sofia June 30, 2012. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals...more
An activist waves a rainbow flag in front of a building of the Bulgarian parliament, the former headquarters of the Bulgarian Communist Party, during the fifth Sofia Pride annual parade in Sofia June 30, 2012. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals and gay rights supporters participated in the parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (BULGARIA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Participants from South Africa dance with the rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)
Participants from South Africa dance with the rainbow flag during the annual Gay Pride march in Paris, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST)
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a gay pride parade organised by the Malta Gay Rights Movement in Sliema, outside Valletta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA - Tags: SOCIETY)
A member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community takes part in a gay pride parade organised by the Malta Gay Rights Movement in Sliema, outside Valletta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a gay pride parade in Managua June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas (NICARAGUA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a gay pride parade in Managua June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas (NICARAGUA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Marchers prepare to participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Marchers prepare to participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People in a bar watch as marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People in a bar watch as marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Marchers participate in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A marcher participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A marcher participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A marcher hugs a woman in the crowd as she participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A marcher hugs a woman in the crowd as she participates in the Gay Pride Parade in New York, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A participant running on skates take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant running on skates take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Participants carrying rainbow flags take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Participants carrying rainbow flags take part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Monterrey June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A masked member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, bearing the rainbow flag, looks on during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A masked member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, bearing the rainbow flag, looks on during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community pass by a cathedral during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community pass by a cathedral during the XII Parade of Sexual Diversity in Guatemala City, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Revellers dance on a float as the Christopher Street Day parade moves down a residential street in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers dance on a float as the Christopher Street Day parade moves down a residential street in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. The writing on the man's shoulder reads: "I know what I am doing." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. The writing on the man's shoulder reads: "I know what I am doing." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A reveller waves the rainbow flag during the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A reveller waves the rainbow flag during the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers watch the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers take part in the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revellers take part in the Christopher Street Day parade in Berlin, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Two men sit in folding chairs at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Two men sit in folding chairs at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Charlie Butchart-Cullen, 3, and her sister Sophia Butchart-Cullen, 1, sit in a wagon at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Charlie Butchart-Cullen, 3, and her sister Sophia Butchart-Cullen, 1, sit in a wagon at the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Revellers participate in the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Revellers participate in the LA Pride parade in West Hollywood, California, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn