Pictures | Fri Jun 13, 2014 | 8:05pm BST

Gay pride in Tel Aviv

Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Friday, June 13, 2014
Revelers with the rainbow flag take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men hug during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Men kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revellers stand in an alleyway during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take a rest near rainbow flags after the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers wave rainbow flags during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A reveler dances on a float during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revelers take part in the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Revellers attend the annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv June 13, 2014.

