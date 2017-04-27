Gaza by night
A Palestinian vendor uses battery-powered lights as he sells cigarettes during power cut at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman works inside the kitchen of her house in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian boys stand with their bicycles on top of a sandhill, lit by streetlamps behind, near the beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl studies her lessons by a candlelight during power cut inside her family's house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children light candles in Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman lights a candle inside her house in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor sells corns on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians walk on a road in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of a Palestinian family warm themselves by a fire in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man ignites a fire at his makeshift shelter in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man buys chicken liver from a vendor in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian...
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.