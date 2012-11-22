Gaza conflict
An Israeli soldier smokes a cigarette at a staging area outside the northern Gaza Strip November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian policemen check their headquarters, which was destroyed by Israeli airstrike witnesses said, in Gaza City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli civilians sitting atop a hill in the city of Sderot watch as two Palestinian rockets fly towards southern Israel, before a ceasefire November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Palestinians celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hamas militants celebrate what they say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict during a rally in the northern Gaza Strip November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli police explosives experts stand next to a damaged bus at the scene of an explosion in Tel Aviv, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian girl cries during the funeral of Amera Abu Taer, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza, Strip November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An explosion and smoke is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on tunnels in the border of southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Israeli woman is comforted at the scene where a rocket landed in Arugot, east of Ashdod, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The rubble of destroyed government offices is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Israeli soldier sleeps near the border with the northern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A destroyed bridge is seen after what witnesses said was a hit by an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An Israeli rescue worker is lifted by a crane as he surveys a building damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian woman cries next to a relative's house after it was destroyed in what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian boys stand next to the destroyed house of Hejazi family after what Hamas Health Ministry said was an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli police officer walks with a torch as he surveys the scene after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a building in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli onlookers watch as emergency workers survey the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in the southern city of Ashdod, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A wounded Palestinian boy, who medical sources said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, shouts as he is treated in a hospital in Gaza City, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Smoke trails are seen as two rockets are launched from the central Gaza Strip towards Israel, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a floor in a building that also houses media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier walks up the steps of a house damaged by a rocket that landed in the southern city of Beersheba, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rockets streaks are seen in the night sky after they are launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke is seen after an after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, out of a floor in building that also houses media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A private Israeli security guard sits on an armchair as he watches the fighting from a hill outside the northern Gaza Strip, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Displaced Palestinians, who have fled their homes, ride in a flatbed truck as they make their way to a United Nations-run school in Gaza City November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Black smoke rises after an Israeli air strike and smoke trails are seen as three rockets are launched from the central Gaza Strip towards Israel, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Palestinian firefighter tries to extinguish a fire after an Israeli air strike, witnessed by a Reuters journalist, on a floor in a building that also houses international media offices in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli soldier sleeps near armoured personnel carriers at a staging area near the border with central Gaza, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Israeli shoots a video at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian inspects the damage to a soccer stadium after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An explosion and smoke are seen after Israeli strikes in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli man stands at the balcony of a damaged apartment building after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Palestinians run after an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Israeli soldiers sleep at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after an Israeli air strike on the building of Hamas' Ministry of Interior in Gaza City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers check their weapons at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli rescue workers look at the roof of a building damaged by a rocket in the coastal city of Ashkelon November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian members of the Civil Defense help a survivor after he was pulled out from under the rubble of his destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli woman runs to take cover as an air raid siren warns of incoming rockets at the parking lot of a hospital in Jerusalem November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian girls run away after an Israeli air strike on a house in the northern Gaza Strip November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers search for a rocket after it was fired from Gaza and landed in the West Bank November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Itzik Amsalam, who was killed on Thursday after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian man kisses the body of one of his children during their funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis are seen through a window damaged after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in the southern town of Ofakim November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli women holds her dog as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Hamas policeman looks at an unexploded missile fired by an Israeli aircraft in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Palestinian journalists react after an Israeli air strike on the office of Hamas television channel Al-Aqsa in a building that also houses other media in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
A Palestinian woman reacts near a house damaged in an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is seen through a damaged car window after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a factory, which according to Palestinians was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Israeli soldiers watch as an Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Israeli soldier (R) and a civilian survey the damage to a car after a rocket fired from Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi, Israel, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians help to evacuate a woman following Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
An Israeli soldier watches as an Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Beersheba November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis embrace as they take cover in a stairwell during the sounding of a siren warning of incoming rockets in the coastal city of Ashkelon November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinian stone-throwers duck near burning tyres during clashes with Israeli security forces against Israel's military operation in Gaza, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian man checks the damage after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man reacts as he hugs his mother after his house was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke trails are seen as an Iron Dome intercepts a rocket which was launched from Gaza, near the southern town of Sderot, Israel, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli girl stands outside a sewage pipe used as shelter after an air raid siren warning of incoming rockets in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod, Israel, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Palestinians carry the body of Ahmed Al-Jaabari, Hamas's military mastermind, during his funeral in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
A wounded Palestinian girl lies on a hospital bed after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
Palestinians extinguish a fire after Israeli air strikes targeted an electricity generator that fed the house of Hamas's Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter during alert, warning of incoming rockets, in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An explosion and smoke are seen after an Israeli strike in Gaza November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Hamas policeman guards the destroyed office building of Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian relatives of Hamas militant Wael al-Ghalban mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Men lower the body of Aaron Smadja, one of the three Israelis killed by a rocket fired from Gaza, during his funeral at a cemetery in the southern city of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Palestinian man checks his damaged house after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of the destroyed house of a Hamas official after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers sleep in their sleeping bags next to a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian medic tends to a wounded woman after an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier throws out a blood-stained table from an apartment damaged after a rocket, fired from Gaza, landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man after an Israeli air strike took place near his car in the northern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israelis run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashdod, Israel, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli boy lies on a mattress inside a bomb shelter at Kibbutz Reim, outside the central Gaza Strip November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man sits inside a damaged house after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Civil defense members try to dig out a wounded Palestinian man, who is buried under the sand after an Israeli air strike took place near his car, in the northern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather around a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Israeli man takes cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashdod, Israel, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians help extinguish the fire after an Israeli air strike on the car of Hamas's top commander in Gaza City, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
