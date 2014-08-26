Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 3:11pm BST

Gaza fighting continues

Palestinian women stand next to the remains of one of Gaza's tallest apartment towers, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that destroyed much of it, in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A collapsed roof is seen in a house that was struck by a rocket, fired from Gaza, in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Gaza August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian boy cries during the funeral of his father Mohammed Abu Ajwa, a Hamas militant who was killed by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians gather around the remains of a tower building housing offices which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy sits atop a car loaded with his family's belongings near their house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli emergency personnel surround a house that was struck by a rocket, fired from Gaza, in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli surveys the damage to his apartment after a rocket, fired from Gaza, struck a nearby house in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian firefighter puts out a fire at the remains of a tower building housing offices, which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli homeowner photographs damage to the protective space of his house after it was struck by a rocket, fired from Gaza, in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man inspects his house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians surround a wreckage of a car which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

The mother of Palestinian militant Mahmoud Abbas, who medics said was killed by an Israeli air strike, mourns next to his body during his funeral in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A general view of the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, is seen in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Residents of Kibbutz Sa'ad in southern Israel get into a bus after they left their houses following non-stop rocket attacks to southern Israel, on their way to Jerusalem August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People, hoping to cross into Egypt, wait inside a passenger hall at the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Gila (R) and Doron, the parents of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman, sit on a bench before his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza on Friday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Homeless Palestinian boys stand in a symbolic line organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency during an action to bring attention to the fact that the children cannot go to school, at a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians from the Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel as seen from the Israeli border, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, holds his daughter as he waits at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn as they touch his coffin during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Homeless Palestinians clean the yard of a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians from the Israeli offensive, in Gaza City, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man carries a door as he removes the debris from their badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, present their passports as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

