Gaza without power
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours...more
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure.Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman holds a candle as she walks down a flight of stairs at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman holds a candle as she walks down a flight of stairs at her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leaves his house, which is lit by a lamp powered by a mobile generator, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leaves his house, which is lit by a lamp powered by a mobile generator, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl studies by candlelight at her family's house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl studies by candlelight at her family's house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man pushes his grandmother in a wheelchair through a patch of light coming from a lamp powered by a mobile generator in a house across the street, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
A Palestinian man pushes his grandmother in a wheelchair through a patch of light coming from a lamp powered by a mobile generator in a house across the street, during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman does the washing-up inside the kitchen of her house during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor fries falafels by the light of a lamp powered by a mobile generator, on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor fries falafels by the light of a lamp powered by a mobile generator, on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys play around a fire on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children ride a donkey cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children ride a donkey cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks with his donkey pulling a cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks with his donkey pulling a cart on a street during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children hold candles and a sign that reads, "Help us", during a protest against power cuts in Gaza City November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children hold candles and a sign that reads, "Help us", during a protest against power cuts in Gaza City November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
Yasser Arafat: A look back
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha said after receiving the results of Swiss forensic...
Living with werewolf syndrome
A Nepali mother and three of her children all suffer from a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, sometimes referred to as "werewolf...
Guy Fawkes Day
Britain marks the anniversary of the 'Gunpowder Plot'.
Madrid on strike
Garbage collectors and street cleaners strike in the Spanish city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Netherlands' center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte roundly saw off a challenge by anti-Islam, anti-EU Geert Wilders in an election, early returns showed, a huge relief to other EU governments facing a wave of nationalism.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.