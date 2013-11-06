Gaza without power

A Palestinian woman bakes bread in a clay oven during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip November 6, 2013. Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished coastal territory run by the Islamist Hamas group. Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure.Power has been provided to different areas in the territory in six-hour shifts since the closure. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem