Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2013 | 1:45pm BST

Gaza's summer camps

<p>Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Young Palestinians pray during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer...more

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, poses for a photograph during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 31
<p>A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (bottom, L), 13, plays on a swing during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, receives sweets during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (5th R), 13, raises his hand during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, 1st L), 13, aims a wooden gun during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 31
<p>Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boys crawl during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
11 / 31
<p>A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A Palestinian boy crawls during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 31
<p>Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boys gesture while looking out a bus window as they leave a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, looks out a bus window as he leaves a summer camp organized by Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, plays with his younger brother, Ghazi, at their family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 31
<p>Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Umm Mohammed, the mother of thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, helps him change his clothes after returning home from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (back, R), 13, is pictured at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 31
<p>Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh, 13, sits with his mother, Umm Mohammed (L), at his family's house after returning from a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, walks in her family's house in Gaza City as her father Ayman returns home after teaching at a university, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a skipping rope game during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 31
<p>Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, plays during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, participates in a game for collecting clips during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
24 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, participates in a dance lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
25 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (C), 10, participates in a dance lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
26 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (back), 10, participates in a drawing lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
27 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (R), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
28 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (2nd L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
29 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh (L), 10, takes part in a kite making lesson with her supervisor during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
30 / 31
<p>Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Palestinian girl Alaa Soboh, 10, sits during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Next Slideshows

Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.

24 Jun 2013
Super moon rising

Super moon rising

A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.

24 Jun 2013
Calgary under water

Calgary under water

The heaviest floods in decades shut down Calgary.

24 Jun 2013
Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.

24 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Two people have been shot outside UK parliament and at least a dozen people are injured on Westminster Bridge after an attack in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures