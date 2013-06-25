Gaza's summer camps

Palestinian boy Mahmoud Haniyeh (front, R), 13, gestures during a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. Tens of thousands of children from the Gaza Strip spend at least part of their holidays in special summer camps, arranged around a wide array of activities. Some, organised by the United Nations, offer sports, art and dance classes. Others, laid on by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, include fun and games, while seeking to reinforce religious values and awareness of the conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem