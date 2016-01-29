Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 4:40pm GMT

Gaza's way of the ninja

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth blows fire as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts his face cover as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 14
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth holds swords as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 14
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth adjusts the costume of a boy as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 14
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth and a boy jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys exercise they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 14
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths jump as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 14
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths fight with swords as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for a photographer at the ruins of a building, that was destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 14
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths blow fire as they demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 14
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Palestinian youths and boys demonstrate their ninja-style skills for a photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in the 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The Zika babies

The Zika babies

Next Slideshows

The Zika babies

The Zika babies

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.

29 Jan 2016
GOP debate without Trump

GOP debate without Trump

Trump may have been physically absent from the debate, but his shadow loomed large.

29 Jan 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2016
Tunisia's idle generation

Tunisia's idle generation

Men and women in Tunisia struggle to find work, five years after the Arab Spring ignited in the North African country over a lack of economic and political...

28 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures