Genetically modified animals

Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) feature at a hogpen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province December 26, 2006. China's first three transgenic pigs were bred successfully, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2006
Two transgenic pigs are irradiated under ultraviolet radiation showing their green fluorescence protein (GFP) feature at a hogpen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province December 26, 2006. China's first three transgenic pigs were bred successfully, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei November 7, 2012. The fish, which are the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish and can view without blacklight, were created by a joint project between Taiwan's Academia Sinica, National Taiwan Ocean University and Jy Lin, a private biotechnology company, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
Genetically engineered angelfish (Pterophyllum) glow in a tank during a news conference before the 2012 Taiwan International Aquarium Expo in Taipei November 7, 2012. The fish, which are the world's first pink fluorescent angelfish and can view without blacklight, were created by a joint project between Taiwan's Academia Sinica, National Taiwan Ocean University and Jy Lin, a private biotechnology company, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, February 8, 2005. Many of those used in the research at the biotechnological center are clones of genetically-modified rabbits, which have had human genes added to their genomes. Scientists say milk from the resulting rabbits contains protein that helps treat cancer in humans. The center, just outside Moscow, keeps dozens of these transgenic rabbits for research purposes. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
A Russian scientist Alexander Sotnikov stretches a cloned rabbit for tests at the laboratory outside Moscow, February 8, 2005. Many of those used in the research at the biotechnological center are clones of genetically-modified rabbits, which have had human genes added to their genomes. Scientists say milk from the resulting rabbits contains protein that helps treat cancer in humans. The center, just outside Moscow, keeps dozens of these transgenic rabbits for research purposes. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational exhibition by British biotechnology company Oxitec in Piracicaba March 5, 2015. Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are set to be released in Sao Paulo in April. A specially-made gene in the male mosquitoes seeks to reduce to number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring after mating with wild female mosquitoes. Brazil already has more than 100 000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A biologist puts her hand in a box with male genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at an educational exhibition by British biotechnology company Oxitec in Piracicaba March 5, 2015. Oxitec said its laboratory created the genetically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are set to be released in Sao Paulo in April. A specially-made gene in the male mosquitoes seeks to reduce to number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by killing their offspring after mating with wild female mosquitoes. Brazil already has more than 100 000 cases of people with dengue in 2015, according to the City Department of Health. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, rests during a photo call at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine March 12, 2008. A South Korean biotech company is offering dog owners the chance to clone their pet through a service that can cost up to $148,000 for a puppy. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008
Snuppy the Afghan Hound, the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, rests during a photo call at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine March 12, 2008. A South Korean biotech company is offering dog owners the chance to clone their pet through a service that can cost up to $148,000 for a puppy. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone of the gelding show jumping winner E.T. FRH, which is presented at the Top Sire horse show in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France February 4, 2007. The stallion, born on June 2, 2006, is a clone resulting from cells taken from the castrated show jumping champion E.T. FRH and is intended for breeders as it carries identical DNA genetic content. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Austrian Olympic and World show jumping medalist Hugo Simon stands with "E.T. Cryozootech-Stallion", a clone of the gelding show jumping winner E.T. FRH, which is presented at the Top Sire horse show in Bourg-en-Bresse, eastern France February 4, 2007. The stallion, born on June 2, 2006, is a clone resulting from cells taken from the castrated show jumping champion E.T. FRH and is intended for breeders as it carries identical DNA genetic content. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to the world's first transgenic glowing fish, has successfully bred fluorescent green pigs that researchers hope will boost the island's stem cell research, a professor said. REUTERS/Jay Cheng

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A transgenic fluorescent green pig (C) stands among normal pigs in Taipei January 12, 2006. Taiwan, home to the world's first transgenic glowing fish, has successfully bred fluorescent green pigs that researchers hope will boost the island's stem cell research, a professor said. REUTERS/Jay Cheng
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultra-violet light (L) and under daylight (R) at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dog which carries fluorescent genes. They took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anenomes, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offspring of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
A combination photo shows a cloned fluorescent puppy, a three-month-old beagle, glowing in the dark under ultra-violet light (L) and under daylight (R) at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy", the world's first transgenic dog which carries fluorescent genes. They took a fluorescent protein, much like that produced by some sea anenomes, and inserted it into the cell of a beagle. The name "Ruppy" is a combination of the words "Ruby" and "Puppy", and the offspring of such dogs will possess the same fluorescent gene as their mothers. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displayed at the 2010 Taiwan International Aqua Expo in Taipei October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Friday, October 29, 2010
Genetically engineered Angelfish (Pterophyllum Scalare) glow in a tank under a black light while being displayed at the 2010 Taiwan International Aqua Expo in Taipei October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2011
A person takes pictures at a tank of genetically engineered fluorescent fish at a news conference before 2011 Taiwan International Ornamental Fish Expo in Taipei September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
