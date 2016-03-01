Geneva Auto Show
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar
The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Trump rally disrupted
A Trump rally is repeatedly interrupted by protesters, including some from the Black Lives Matter movement.
Storming the border
Migrants storm the Macedonian border from Greece, as frustrations boil over at restrictions on their ability to move through the Balkans.
Calais' migrant jungle dismantled
Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.