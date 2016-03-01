Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2016 | 1:35pm GMT

Geneva Auto Show

The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
1 / 22
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
2 / 22
Maserati Quattroporte. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
3 / 22
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
4 / 22
A covered Aston Martin. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
5 / 22
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
6 / 22
The interior of Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
7 / 22
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
8 / 22
A model leans on a Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
9 / 22
McLaren 570GT. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
10 / 22
Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
11 / 22
A Ferrari GTC4Lusso. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
12 / 22
Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Lamborghini, presents the new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
13 / 22
The wheel of a Ferrari California T. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
14 / 22
Visitors walk among cars at the stands of Suzuki and Honda. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
15 / 22
The new Bentley Mulsanne Speed. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
16 / 22
The interior of the new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
17 / 22
A Peugeot Fractal electric coupe. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
18 / 22
The new Lamborghini Centenario. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
19 / 22
A Mercedes-Benz C 43 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Denis Balibousecar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
20 / 22
The interior of the new Bentley Mulsanne EWB. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
21 / 22
The new Audi Q2. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
22 / 22
