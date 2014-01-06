German igloo village
Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, Germany, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. One night costs 114 euros per person, with breakfast and cheese fondue inclusive. ...more
A worker arranges reindeer furs in an iglooon top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Workers build up igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A bar made from slabs of ice stands inside the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A worker carves ice sculptures for the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A lavatory built on snow is pictured in the igloo village on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Beatrice and Erwin Ritzi toast with sparkling wine in their igloo lodge on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A person enters the illuminated bar igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Employees prepare the guests cheese fondue in the kitchen igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy a whirlpool next to their igloo lodges on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy cheese fondue in the dining area igloo on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, alpine upland, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
