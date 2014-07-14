Germany 1 - Argentina 0
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany players celebrate with their trophy after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany players celebrate with their trophy after winning. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates near teammate Thomas Mueller after scoring a goal during extra time. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany players celebrate after winning. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Germany's players celebrate with the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's players pose for pictures as they celebrate. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates his goal against Argentina with teammates (L-R) Andre Schuerrle ,Thomas Mueller and Benedikt Hoewedes. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Mario Goetze (2nd R) scores a goal past Argentina's Martin Demichelis (L), Ezequiel Garay (2nd L) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates with team mate Andre Schuerrle after scoring a goal during extra time. REUTERS/David Gray
Germany's Mario Goetze shoots to score a goal against Argentina during extra time. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Mario Goetze shoots to score a goal past Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero during extra time. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts as he falls on the pitch past Argentina's Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi during extra time. REUTERS/David Gray
Argentina's Rodrigo Palacio misses a chance to score during extra time. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's Javier Mascherano fouls Germany's Miroslav Klose to receive a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit
Germany's Jerome Boateng jumps to kick the ball in front of Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Benedikt Hoewede misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Miroslav Klose fights for the ball with Argentina's Ezequiel Garay. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Argentine fan reacts during the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Sergio Aguero jumps to head the ball beside Germany's Mats Hummels. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Philipp Lahm fights for the ball with Argentina's Lucas Biglia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Argentina's Enzo Perez fights for the ball against Germany's Toni Kroos. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans of Germany react as they watch the at a public screening in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's Lionel Messi is challenged by Germany's Thomas Mueller and Jerome Boateng. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger fights for the ball with Argentina's Lucas Biglia. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit
Argentina's fans watch at a public square viewing area in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Germany's Miroslav Klose kicks the ball between Argentina's Ezequiel Garay and Martin Demichelis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm that was later ruled as offside. REUTERS/Ricardo Morales
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer collides into Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain as he clears the ball. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Toni Kroos and Argentina's Lucas Biglia jump for the ball. REUTERS/David Gray
An Argentina fan crosses her fingers as she watches. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Germany's Christoph Kramer feels his forehead after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer which was ruled offside. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Germany's Thomas Mueller misses a goal opportunity. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans of Germany react as they watch at a public screening of the match in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero reacts to an offside goal by teammate Gonzalo Higuain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A nun holding an Argentine jersey with the number of player Lionel Messi, smiles as she waits for Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans of Germany wait for the start of the final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero jumps to save the ball in front of teammate Pablo Zabaleta and Germany's Miroslav Klose. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan dressed up as Pope Francis holds up a replica of the World Cup trophy, in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Germany's Thomas Mueller misses a goal opportunity past Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fans of Germany react as they watch at a public screening of the match in Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Argentina's fans wait for the start of the final, in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A fan of Germany holds up a sign. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Argentina fan holds a poster of Lionel Messi before the final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan holds up a trophy before the match. Picture taken with zoom burst. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Agony for Argentina
Argentina fans react to their defeat.
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands
Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.
On the ground in Gaza
Palestinians under fire as Israeli rockets hit deep in Gaza.
World's largest military air show
Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.