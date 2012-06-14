Germany 2 - 1 Netherlands
Netherlands' goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (R) looks at the ball in front of Germany's Mats Hummels during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Germany's Mario Gomez (centre R) scores a goal against Netherlands' goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Mario Gomez scores a goal against Netherlands during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Mario Gomez (R) scores a goal against Netherlands' Maarten Stekelenburg (L) during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Netherlands' fan reacts at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Supporters celebrate after Germany beat the Netherlands in their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match, at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Netherlands' John Heitinga (R) jumps over Germany's Sami Khedira in front of Netherlands' Gregory van der Wiel (L) during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen
Germany's Mesut Oezil lies injured during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match against the Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' John Heitinga (L) challenges Germany's Lukas Podolski during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Manuel Neuer controls the ball during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match against Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Mario Gomez (L) and Lukas Podolski (2nd R) are challenged by Netherlands' Joris Mathijsen and Nigel de Jong (R) during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 2012 soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Mats Hummels tries to score as Netherlands' John Heitinga (R) blocks during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Mario Gomez (front) heads the ball with Netherlands' John Heitinga during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Germany's Manuel Neuer (R) makes a save from Netherlands' Robin van Persie during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Klaas-Jan Huntelaar reacts after their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
