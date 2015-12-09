Germany: Home to refugees
A general view shows migrants after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman walks past a row of portable toilets at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants queue on a street to enter the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) for their registration process in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view of tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Children take part in activities with a circus performer at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Notes for German lessons are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants charge and use their smartphones in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German armed forces Bundeswehr soldiers set up tents and beds for migrants in a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People gather among tents at a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants arrive at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrants sleep after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Migrant children from Syria play in front of a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Beds of migrants are pictured in a temporary refugee shelter inside a hall of Berlin's fairground 'Messe Berlin', Germany, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People hold signs during a pro-refugee demonstration in downtown Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Next Slideshows
Merkel: Person of the year
Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".
San Bernardino killers
Investigators believe the married couple who massacred 14 people in California had been radicalized "for quite some time".
Storm Desmond hits Britain
Flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power.
China's Airpocalypse
Brown haze hangs over Beijing, so thick it has closed highways, suspended construction and prompted warnings to stay indoors.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.