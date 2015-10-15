Edition:
Germany, open to refugees

A migrant from Syria wearing a Germany cap, stands in a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. Approximately 350 migrants are currently residing in tents at the temporary center. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants make their way to buses to travel to a different shelter, from a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A migrant plays with a football at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants line up to get into a food tent at a temporary registration centre in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Children play in a tent at a temporary shelter for migrants in Duesseldorf, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A migrant prays at an temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant waits as he is registered at the registration office of the Patrick-Henry Village refugee center, a former U.S. military facility in Heidelberg, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A doctor explains to a migrant where to find a hospital as others rest on beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A migrant from Iraq shows a tattoo on his arm in Passau, Germany September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ihab, 30 (C), a Syrian migrant from Deir al-Zor, cries as he and his familly are welcomed by his relatives upon their arrival at the railway station in Lubeck, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Shoes are prepared for migrants expected to arrive at the railway station in Frankfurt, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A migrant balances his food as he walks through a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants rest at a table at a registration center in Passau October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Migrant Joseph Kuapana, 6, from Congo receives a medical check-up from doctor Mathias Wendeborn, at a refugee camp set-up in the former German army base "Bayernkaserne" in Munich, southern Germany, October 6, 2015. Wendeborn, a pediatrician and co-founder of the association 'Refudocs', and about 70 doctors are providing healthcare to migrants in the "Bayernkaserne" during their leisure time. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan lines up with her child for food inside a catering tent at a temporary shelter in Duesseldorf October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants wait at a meadow near Breitenberg, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015, before the German police will bring them to a first registration point in Passau. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Turkish volunteers living in Berlin give away water bottles and snacks to migrants queuing at the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) as they wait for their registration in Berlin September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A Syrian woman cries as she sits on a folding bed in a former newspaper printing house used as a refugee registration center for the German state of Hesse in Neu-Isenburg, on the outskirts of Frankfurt September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Migrant wave at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A migrant boy skates after the visit of German President Joachim Gauck in an asylum seekers accommodation facility in Berlin August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A volunteer conducts German language lessons for migrants inside an improvised shelter at a sports hall in Hanau September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A migrant girl plays with balloons as the newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants hold up a sign thanking Germany from Syria, at a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Migrants wait at a meadow near Breitenberg, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015, before the German police will bring them to a first registration point in Passau. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
