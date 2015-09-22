Germany opens its doors

Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle...more

Posters are seen attached to fences near an improvised temporary shelter in Hanau, Germany September 18, 2015. The upper poster reads "Many thanks to the Germans". "They're not classic guest workers," academic Lamya Kaddor observed. "They're middle class, even upper class - they're always the first who can flee." The most urgent task now, she said, is to provide them with German lessons and jobs so they can start a new life rather than languish in refugee shelters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close