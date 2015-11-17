Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 7:50pm GMT

Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled

A general view shows the empty stadium in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was called off by police. They gave no reason for the cancellation of the game, just four days after the deadly attacks in Paris. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been set to attend along with other government ministers in a show of solidarity with France. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A general view shows the empty stadium in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was called off by police. They gave no reason for the cancellation of the game, just four days after the deadly attacks in Paris. German...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A general view shows the empty stadium in Hanover after a friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was called off by police. They gave no reason for the cancellation of the game, just four days after the deadly attacks in Paris. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been set to attend along with other government ministers in a show of solidarity with France. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
1 / 14
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
2 / 14
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the match is called off due to security reasons. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the match is called off due to security reasons. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the match is called off due to security reasons. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
3 / 14
German flag bearers leave the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

German flag bearers leave the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
German flag bearers leave the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
4 / 14
A police road block after a suspicious item was found outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A police road block after a suspicious item was found outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A police road block after a suspicious item was found outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
5 / 14
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
6 / 14
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Heavily-armed police stand outside the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
7 / 14
Police outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Police outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Police outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
8 / 14
Supporters leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Supporters leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Supporters leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
9 / 14
Police outside the stadium after match was called off. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police outside the stadium after match was called off. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Police outside the stadium after match was called off. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
10 / 14
Supporters show their solidarity with Paris as they leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Supporters show their solidarity with Paris as they leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Supporters show their solidarity with Paris as they leave the stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
11 / 14
A general view shows the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

A general view shows the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A general view shows the empty stadium after the match was called off. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin
Close
12 / 14
A police road block outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A police road block outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A police road block outside the stadium. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Close
13 / 14
Police outside the stadium after the match was called. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Police outside the stadium after the match was called. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Police outside the stadium after the match was called. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Greeted by helping hands

Greeted by helping hands

Next Slideshows

Greeted by helping hands

Greeted by helping hands

Volunteers welcome refugees and migrants as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.

17 Nov 2015
Search for suspects in Paris attacks

Search for suspects in Paris attacks

Police launch operations in Belgium, Germany and France in the wake of the attacks on Paris.

17 Nov 2015
Syrians seek refuge

Syrians seek refuge

Syrian refugees flee war as U.S. lawmakers call for a pause in the refugee program following the Paris attacks.

17 Nov 2015
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Turkey.

16 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures