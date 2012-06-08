Germany's next top model
Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Models are seen during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German model Heidi Klum arrives on the catwalk with co-jurors Thomas Ratah (R) and Thomas Hayo during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber greets fans during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber is hugged by a fan during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber hugs German model Heidi Klum during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa walks on the catwalk during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa sits on a chair as she appears on screen during a live photo shoot session during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa hangs on ropes during a photo shoot in the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Luisa (C) celebrates during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum" in Cologne June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay