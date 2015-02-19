Edition:
Thu Feb 19, 2015

Getting ready for Oscar

A woman spray paints Oscar statues in a parking lot in preparation for the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers roll out a portion of the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
An Oscar statue is seen at the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A worker hangs lights outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Preparations in front of the Dolby Theatre and along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Tourists pose with a selfie stick in front of an Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A worker seams the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners at Marc Friedland Couture Communications Studio in Los Angeles, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A worker hangs lights next to an Oscar statue outside the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard as preparation begins in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, prepares to spray Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Andrea Ramos assembles an Oscar announcement award card. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Jaime Corrales assembles envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Dena D'Angelo, a scenic artist, sprays Oscar statues in a parking lot near the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Workers lay down the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Pedestrians walk along plastic covered red carpet as they stroll through the arrivals area in front of the Dolby Theatre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Andrea Ramos assembles an envelope bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Workers prepare the arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Workers assemble envelopes and announcement award cards bearing the names of Oscar winners. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Workers build a grandstand for fans along Hollywood Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Pictures