Fri May 31, 2013

Getting to work

<p>A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters ride a subway train during rush hour in downtown Sao Paulo, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Motorists crowd at a junction during rush hour in Taipei, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters crowd into the metro at Chatelet station in Paris, November 19, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Vehicles move along a traffic jam during rush hour in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Vehicles are seen during rush hour on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>A man rides a bicycle in a bus lane next to a morning rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Supri</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters make their way into a crowded compartment of a suburban train in Mumbai, February 26, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Vehicles drive during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they depart the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Commuters travel on an overcrowded bus during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Rush hour workers pass Tower Bridge in the financial district of the City of London, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Vehicles are seen in a traffic jam in Jakarta, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

<p>Morning commuters are silhouetted as they walk through the main concourse of Grand Central Station in New York, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Friday, May 31, 2013

