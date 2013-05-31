Getting to work
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters ride a subway train during rush hour in downtown Sao Paulo, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters ride a subway train during rush hour in downtown Sao Paulo, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Motorists crowd at a junction during rush hour in Taipei, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Motorists crowd at a junction during rush hour in Taipei, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Commuters crowd into the metro at Chatelet station in Paris, November 19, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Commuters crowd into the metro at Chatelet station in Paris, November 19, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi
People hang onto an entrance of a commuter train which will transport them to Jakarta, in Depok, Indonesia's West Java province, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi
Vehicles move along a traffic jam during rush hour in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vehicles move along a traffic jam during rush hour in Sao Paulo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vehicles are seen during rush hour on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vehicles are seen during rush hour on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man rides a bicycle in a bus lane next to a morning rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A man rides a bicycle in a bus lane next to a morning rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Commuters make their way into a crowded compartment of a suburban train in Mumbai, February 26, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Commuters make their way into a crowded compartment of a suburban train in Mumbai, February 26, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Vehicles drive during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles drive during the evening rush hour in central Beijing, December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters wait for the train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they depart the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they depart the city after attending the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Commuters travel on an overcrowded bus during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters travel on an overcrowded bus during the evening rush hour in Bangkok, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rush hour workers pass Tower Bridge in the financial district of the City of London, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Rush hour workers pass Tower Bridge in the financial district of the City of London, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Vehicles are seen in a traffic jam in Jakarta, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Vehicles are seen in a traffic jam in Jakarta, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Morning commuters are silhouetted as they walk through the main concourse of Grand Central Station in New York, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Morning commuters are silhouetted as they walk through the main concourse of Grand Central Station in New York, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Arvind Mahankali wins the annual national spelling competition.
Art of Biennale
The latest art at La Biennale of Venice.
Fishing for snakeheads
Fishing for northern snakehead on the Potomac River.
France's first gay wedding
Vincent Autin and Bruno Boileau are the first same-sex couple to marry in France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.