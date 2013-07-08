Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 8, 2013 | 7:00pm BST

Gettysburg's 150th

<p>Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) bugler Nick Barto, of Cleveland, Ohio, plays reveille as the Federal camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg officials are expecting 250,000 visitors to visit the small south-central Pennsylvania borough of about 7,700 residents for the anniversary. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 35
<p>The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

The 28th New York Volunteers fall in as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
2 / 35
<p>A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

A woman adds wood to her morning fire as the Federal (Union) camp wakes up during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) Captain Simon Taylor's boots and socks are seen during re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
4 / 35
<p>A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A Federal (Union) column moves into place before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 35
<p>A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A Federal (Union) cannon battery fires during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
6 / 35
<p>Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Confederate troops (top) fire on the Federal (Union) positions during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
7 / 35
<p>A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A Confederate officer (3rd R) is shot by Federal (Union) soldiers (bottom) during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," is fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 35
<p>A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A wounded Federal (Union) soldier is dragged to the rear during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," fought between Confederate and Federal (Union) soldiers as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
9 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) cannon batteries fire toward Confederate lines during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
10 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) officers move through dead and injured Confederate soldiers during the final battle of the Gettysburg conflict, "Pickett's Charge," as part of re-enactment activities July 7, 2013, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) troops assist a comrade (on ground) suffering from heat exhaustion before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" takes place between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
12 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) and Confederate troops battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
13 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) (L) and Confederate (R) cavalry forces are shown in front of the main grandstand during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 35
<p>A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A Federal (Union) soldier (C) is dragged back to the battlefield after trying to desert before the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 35
<p>Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg,...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Confederate soldiers carry their colors after the battle "Gallant Rally at the Klingle Farm" between Federal (Union) and Confederate forces during re-enactment activities recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
16 / 35
<p>Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Confederate soldier Lloyd Smith displays a half-cocked hammer on a rifle during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) troops fire on Confederates during a re-enactment battle "Cavalry Battle at Hunterstown" July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
18 / 35
<p>Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Federal (Union) musician Tracey Collins plays the E flat tuba during wedding re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 35
<p>Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, July 08, 2013

Confederate General James Longstreet (R) delivers a lecture during re-enactment activities July 5, 2013 recognizing the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
20 / 35
<p>A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

A young Federal (Union) flag bearer looks at his colors prior to the battle in "The Wheatfield" during re-enactment activities to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
21 / 35
<p>Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, July 08, 2013

Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
22 / 35
<p>A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, July 08, 2013

A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
23 / 35
<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
24 / 35
<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
25 / 35
<p>An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
26 / 35
<p>Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
27 / 35
<p>An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
28 / 35
<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
29 / 35
<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
30 / 35
<p>Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
31 / 35
<p>Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
32 / 35
<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
33 / 35
<p>Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. ...more

Monday, July 08, 2013

Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
34 / 35
<p>Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, July 08, 2013

Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Calgary Stampede's back

Calgary Stampede's back

Next Slideshows

Calgary Stampede's back

Calgary Stampede's back

Calgary celebrates the return of the Stampede rodeo, two weeks after major flooding swamped large parts of the city.

08 Jul 2013
Saint John Paul

Saint John Paul

Pope John Paul II, the globe-trotting pontiff who led the Catholic Church for nearly 27 years, will be declared a saint.

06 Jul 2013
Fourth of July

Fourth of July

Americans gather for parades, picnics and fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

05 Jul 2013
Signs of summer

Signs of summer

Glastonbury, Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show all indicate that Britain is welcoming summer.

04 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos