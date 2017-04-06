Edition:
Ghosts of Chernobyl

Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

