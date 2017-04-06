Ghosts of Chernobyl
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in...
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.