Ghosts of Olympics past

A view of the derelict medals podium at the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Sarajevo. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter Olympic venues in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo have been reduced to rubble by neglect as much as the 1990s conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. Photo taken September 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo. The bobsled and luge track at Mount Trebevic, the Mount Igman ski jumping course and accompanying infrastructure are now decomposing into obscurity. The bobsled and luge track, which was also used for World Cup competitions after the Olympics, became a Bosnian-Serb artillery stronghold during the war and is nowadays a target of frequent vandalism. Picture taken August 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tourists pose for photographs on cement Olympic rings next to a lamp resembling the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", in the former Olympic Green area in Beijing. Picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Jurgen Mennel from Germany runs inside the Panathenean stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896, in Athens. Picture taken October 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Workers unload a truck outside the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", which was the venue for the athletics and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The gigantic infrastructures built for the Beijing Olympics, namely the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the "Water Cube", are now used for cultural and sports events, reminding the world of the flare that blazed during the summer of 2008. However, some other Beijing Olympic venues, such as the rowing and kayaking centre, baseball arena and BMX track, have been left either deserted or been completely demolished. Picture taken August 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens. Picture take July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athens. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A view of the disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Sarajevo. Picture taken September 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A general view of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Stadium at Faliro complex in Athens. Picture taken February 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A sign stands at a deserted field showing where the stadium for the 2008 Olympic Games baseball competition once stood in central Beijing. Picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The disused ski jump from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman is seen through broken windows, near Sarajevo. Picture taken September 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A flower-shaped lamp can be seen discarded into the lake of the deserted former venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games rowing competition, located on the outskirts of Beijing. picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A security fence surrounds the deserted and unmaintained 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the beach volleyball competition in central Beijing. Picture taken April 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A Greek athlete practices at an indoor training centre at Agios Kosmas Sports Complex in Athens. Picture taken February 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

A general view of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Stadium at Faliro complex in Athens. Picture taken February 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

A security guard tries to find the puncture in the inner-tube of his bicycle tire by immersing it in the deserted and unmaintained former course for the kayaking competition of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, located on the outskirts of Beijing. Picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, is seen at the Faliro complex south of Athens. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A barrier tape bearing the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games logo stands out at the front of the deserted and unmaintained former venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games rowing competition, located on the outskirts of Beijing. Picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The Olympic Taekwondo stadium is seen behind a fence at Faliro complex in Athens. Picture taken May 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

The 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the beach volleyball competition lies deserted and unmaintained in central Beijing. Picture taken April 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Downhill bikers train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo. Picture taken August 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A car driven by a student of a driving school slowly moves around the carpark in front of the deserted 2008 Beijing Olympics venue for the cycling competition in central Beijing. Picture taken March 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the Hellenikon complex south of Athens. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

