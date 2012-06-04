Edition:
Ghosts of Tiananmen

Monday, June 04, 2012

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Tse-Tung, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Student protesters construct a tent to protest them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

