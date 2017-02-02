Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 2, 2017 | 4:20pm GMT

Giant waves smash British commuter train

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 15
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 15
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 15
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 15
Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Passengers board a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 15
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A man swims in heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 15
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit the seawall during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 15
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Australia and America

Australia and America

Next Slideshows

Australia and America

Australia and America

A look back at the close ties between traditional allies Australia and the United States.

02 Feb 2017
Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker

Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker

Hundreds of protesters at the University of California at Berkeley smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police, forcing the school to cancel an...

02 Feb 2017
First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

02 Feb 2017
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

01 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast