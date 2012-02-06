Giants win Super Bowl
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Giants wide receiver Devin Thomas (C) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy and celebrates with teammates Osi Umenyiora (L) and Mathias Kiwanuka after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans of the New York Giants celebrate their victory over the New England Patriots at Dalton's bar near Times Square following the Super Bowl XLVI in New York, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dylan Snee, 8, son of New York Giants player Chris Snee, plays in the confetti after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) and wide receiver Hakeem Nicks hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Giants co-owners John Mara (L) and Steve Tisch celebrates after their team defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes (R) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of the New York Giants and New England Patriots leap for a long pass thrown by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the final play of the game at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham makes a catch as New England Patriots free safety Patrick Chung (L) watches during the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (upper R) is unable to reach a last second pass into the New York Giants endzone as the game ends in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
New England Patriots fans react as they watch the NFL Super Bowl football game between the Patriots and the New York Giants, at Jerry Remy's Seaport in Boston, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Madonna performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New England Patriots running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis is hit out of bounds by New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the third quarter of the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead celebrates his second quarter touchown catch as New York Giants outside linebacker Michael Boley walks past during the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New England Patriots fans react as the Patriots score their first touchdown during their NFL Super Bowl football game against New York Giants, at Jerry Remy's Seaport in Boston, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
New York Giants players and staff run onto the field after defeating the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after their loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New England Patriots fans react as they watch the final moments of the NFL Super Bowl football game against the New York Giants, at Jerry Remy's Seaport in Boston, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw comes in to score the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Confetti is blown onto the field after the New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (R) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants Michael Boley (59) and Kenny Phillips in the second quarter at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Madonna performs during the halftime show with Redfoo, aka Stefan Kendal Gordy (R), and SkyBlu aka Skyler Husten Gordy of LMFAO, at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Cheerleaders perform before the start of the Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass in the Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (L) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady manages to slip away from the grasp of New York Giants defensive tackle Linval Joseph in the fourth quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (L) scores a touchdown past New York Giants strong safety Deon Grant (C) and middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (R) during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Giants defensive back Prince Amukamara celebrates his team's win in the Super Bowl XLVI at the end of the game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the ball away form the end zone during the Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Singer Katy Perry walks on sidelines before the New York Giants play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The New York Giants take to the field prior to the start of the Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez gets away from New York Giants strong safety Deon Grant during the first half of the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw sits down in the endzone to score the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
New England Patriots fans react as they watch the final moments of the Super Bowl against the New York Giants, at Jerry Remy's Seaport in Boston, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich in third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is pressured during third quarter play against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (C) makes a reception between New York Giants Jacquian Williams (R) and Aaron Ross in the scond quarter of the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (R) celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants with teamates Lousaka Polite (L) and BenJarvus Green-Ellis the second quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem before the start of the Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Miranda Lambert and her husband Blake Shelton sing "America the Beautiful" before the start of the Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (C) celebrates his second quarter touchdown catch against the New York Giants in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) audibles at the line of scrimage against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Madonna performs during the halftime show in the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
