Ginger Spice ties the knot

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, leaves with her husband, Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, leaves with her husband, Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, leaves with her husband, Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, and her husband, Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, kiss following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls Geri Halliwell arrives for her wedding with Formula One motor racing business owner Christian Horner at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, leaves with her husband, Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, leaves with her husband, Christian Horner (L), Red Bull Formula One team principal, following their wedding at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls Geri Halliwell arrives for her wedding with Formula One motor racing business owner Christian Horner at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Geri Halliwell, British singer and former member of the band Spice Girls, arrives for her wedding where she is due to marry Christian Horner, Red Bull Formula One team principal, at St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

