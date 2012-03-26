" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

GLAAD awards

Monday, March 26, 2012

(L-R) Marissa von Bleicken, Alex Newell and Emily Vasquez of "The Glee Project" arrive at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

(L-R) Marissa von Bleicken, Alex Newell and Emily Vasquez of "The Glee Project" arrive at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Television personality Carson Kressley arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Television personality Carson Kressley arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Model Isis King arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Model Isis King arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Laverne Cox arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Laverne Cox arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Student petitioner Katy Butler arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Student petitioner Katy Butler arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Emperor XX Vanity Society of the non-profit organization Imperial Court of New York (ICNY) arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Emperor XX Vanity Society of the non-profit organization Imperial Court of New York (ICNY) arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
8 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Tattoo shop manager Robear Chinosi arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Tattoo shop manager Robear Chinosi arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Zach Wahls, who spoke out in defence for his two mothers in 2011, waits to speak at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Zach Wahls, who spoke out in defence for his two mothers in 2011, waits to speak at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Journalist Thomas Roberts (L) and television host Padma Lakshmi attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Journalist Thomas Roberts (L) and television host Padma Lakshmi attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
11 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
12 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Naya Rivera is kissed by a man who made the highest bid to kiss her at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Naya Rivera is kissed by a man who made the highest bid to kiss her at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Producer Jay Manuel speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Producer Jay Manuel speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
14 / 15
Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Laverne Cox and writer Janet Mock attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, March 26, 2012

Actress Laverne Cox and writer Janet Mock attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 15

GLAAD awards

GLAAD awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

7:05pm GMT

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

6:46pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

6:45pm GMT

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

6:26pm GMT

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

5:20pm GMT

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

5:00pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:25pm GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »