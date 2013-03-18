Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 18, 2013 | 9:50pm GMT

GLAAD Media Awards

<p>A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

A dance troupe performs during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 16
<p>Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Singer Madonna presents the Vito Russo Award to journalist Anderson Cooper (not seen) during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 16
<p>Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Actress Milla Jovovich presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 16
<p>Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Photographer Nigel Barker presents an award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 16
<p>Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Journalist Anderson Cooper accepts his Vito Russo Award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 16
<p>Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 16
<p>Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Actor John Leguizamo and wife Justine Maurer arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 16
<p>TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personalities Jennifer "JWOW" Farley (L) and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrive for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 16
<p>TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personality Mo Rocca arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 16
<p>TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personality Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 16
<p>TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personality Anderson Cooper arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 16
<p>TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personality Jennifer 'JWOW' Farley arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 16
<p>TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

TV personality June Shannon, from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 16
<p>Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Actress Milla Jovovich arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 16
<p>Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Actress Bernadette Peters arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 16
<p>Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, March 18, 2013

Producer Brett Ratner arrives for the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Profile: Lil Wayne

Profile: Lil Wayne

Next Slideshows

Profile: Lil Wayne

Profile: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...

18 Mar 2013
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

07 Mar 2013
Red carpet at the Oscars

Red carpet at the Oscars

The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.

26 Feb 2013
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

A look at Oscar winners and other celebrities as they attend parties after the Academy Awards.

25 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures