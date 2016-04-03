Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Apr 3, 2016 | 9:31pm BST

GLAAD Media Awards

Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
1 / 20
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
2 / 20
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
3 / 20
Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
4 / 20
Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
5 / 20
Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
6 / 20
Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
7 / 20
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
8 / 20
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
9 / 20
Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
10 / 20
Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
11 / 20
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
12 / 20
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 20
Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 20
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
15 / 20
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 20
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
17 / 20
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
18 / 20
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
19 / 20
Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rolling Stones in Cuba

Rolling Stones in Cuba

Next Slideshows

Rolling Stones in Cuba

Rolling Stones in Cuba

The Rolling Stones rock a massive crowd at a free, outdoor concert in Havana, capping a week of engagement with the West for the Communist-led country that once...

28 Mar 2016
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

23 Mar 2016
Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Creations and highlights from Tokyo fashion week.

16 Mar 2016
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

10 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures