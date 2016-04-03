GLAAD Media Awards
Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Rolling Stones in Cuba
The Rolling Stones rock a massive crowd at a free, outdoor concert in Havana, capping a week of engagement with the West for the Communist-led country that once...
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Tokyo Fashion Week
Creations and highlights from Tokyo fashion week.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.