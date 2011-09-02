Glacier National Park
Park visitors gather at the Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A red bus tour descends Going-to-the Sun Road late in the afternoon in Glacier National Park, Montana, August 23, 2011. The red bus tours have been operating in the park since 1936. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Paul Masaki of Ellensburg, Washington jogs along a trail that leads to the base of Clements Mountain in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Hikers trek through the snow along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Park visitors look towards the mountains for wildlife while standing alongside a road near Swiftcurrent Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Fred Longheart (R) and Marjory McClaren of Kalispell, Montana hike through snow along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
View from atop the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A red bus tour ascends Going-to-the Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Montana, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Jared Zuege of Madison, Ohio floats in his kayak along Swiftcurrent Lake near Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A view shows Heaven's Peak through a tunnel on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Lars Phillips works at the Granite Park Chalet in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. Phillips, a recent graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, has spent his summer working at the chalet for seven years. The chalet can only be reached by trails and offers overnight lodging with reservations in advance. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Dick Mitsch and his dog Cody from Columbia Falls, Montana stand near the McDonald Falls bridge in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Visitors fill the Logan Pass Visitors Center in Glacier National Park, Montana with a view looking east at Going-to-the-Sun Mountain August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Darius White (L) and Julia White of Portland, Oregon walk past the Glacier National Park east entrance sign with their children in St. Mary, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Kite boarders use the wind to catch a ride in Lower Saint Mary Lake in the eastern portion of Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Lee Christensen, an intern at the Logan Pass Visitors Center in Glacier National Park, Montana, gives a short talk to park visitors about the melting of the park's glaciers while standing in front of Clements Mountain August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A family snaps photographs in a snow bank along a portion of the Hidden Lake Trail near Clements Mountain in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A touring cyclist rides along Going-to-the-Sun Road near Rising Sun campground in the eastern portion of Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Park visitors hike through snow along the Hidden Lake trail near Clements Mountain in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A mountain goat grazes along the Hidden Lake Trail near Clements Mountain in Glacier National Park, Montana August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A park ranger folds the U.S. flag on top of a topographic map of Glacier National Park in the Apgar Visitor Center in Glacier National Park, Montana August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Photographs detail the melting of the park's glaciers in the halls of Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Hikers trek across a running creek along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Nick Wieland of Eagan, Minnesota hikes the Highline Trail with a view of Heaven's Peak in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Tilly Kennerly of Martin City, Montana reaches the peak at Grinnell Glacier Overlook in Glacier National Park, Montana, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A hotel visitor sits on the deck and reads a newspaper at Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park, Montana, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Hikers rest in Mineral Creek along the Loop Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Larry Hart (L) and Jason Hart toss rocks in Lake McDonald at Sprague Creek campground in Glacier National Park, Montana August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Hiking socks are hung out to air on a clothesline at Granite Park Chalet in Glacier National Park, Montana August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Jason Hart (L) and Larry Hart sit on the shore of Lake McDonald at Sprague Creek campground and watch the sunset in Glacier National Park, Montana August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
