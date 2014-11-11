Edition:
Glamour Woman of the Year Awards

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Host James Corden speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Karlie Kloss arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Ivanka Trump arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
The band Haim performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
