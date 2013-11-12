Glamour Women of the Year
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Miss Universe crowned
Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.
Lady Gaga's flying dress
Lady Gaga marks the release of her new album "ARTPOP" in a flying dress.
MTV Europe Awards
Miley Cyrus steals the show at the MTV EMA awards.
Week in fashion
Highlights from fashion shows around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.