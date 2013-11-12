Edition:
Glamour Women of the Year

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

