Glasgow helicopter crash
Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helicopter crash in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helicopter crash in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Next Slideshows
Black Friday
Scenes from the Black Friday shopping frenzy.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Double arm transplant
Gabriel Granados, who received Latin America's first double arm transplant in May 2012, has recovered most of his movement.
Kim Jong-look-a-like
Howard's friends used to tease him about his resemblance to the North Korean leader, so he decided to make something out of it.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.