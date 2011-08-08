Glittering gold
A man holds a stick as he installs a pump to extract mud at a primitive gold mine in Panompa near Phichin February 17, 2011. A group of Thais use primitive tools and methods to extract gold from self-run mines near the country's biggest and most modern Chatree gold mine. A family working at the mine can get around one gram of gold per day which they sell at the site for about 1000 Thai bahts ($32). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A shopper browses in a jewelry store at the Gold Centre in Abu Dhabi December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Sharon Perry
A shovel with gold granules is pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata, India, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An employee poses with gold bars at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A miner carries rocks in a wheelbarrow to process it for gold in an artisanal mine in Abangares, north of San Jose, Costa Rica, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Black velveteen slippers embroidered with gold thread, one of more than 400 pieces of personal property, jewellery and antiques belonging to Bernard Madoff and his wife, are seen in this undated handout photo made available October 20, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout
A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker casts a gold bar of melted gold granules at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
An artwork of rabbits pounding "mochi" or rice-cakes, decorated with 20g of 24K gold, is displayed during an unveiling in Tokyo November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Gold baseballs that are to be thrown out for the first pitch by the Superbowl Champions the Green Bay Packers sit in a box before the home opener game for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in their MLB National League baseball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
People are reflected on the window of a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Istanbul, Turkey, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A gold miner scoops mud while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A gold pendant of Jesus hangs in the window of a store in the jewelry district in downtown Los Angeles November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An artisan makes gold ornaments at a jewellery factory in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Gold biscuits are given finishing touches at a precious metals refinery in Mumbai March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The hands of a bride are seen during a wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, Libya, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. The treatment costs 30, 000 yen ($250). REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An 18-karat solid gold Monopoly set covered with hundreds of precious gemstones is seen at the Museum of American Finance in New York October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
