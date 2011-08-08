Edition:
United Kingdom

Glittering gold

Monday, August 08, 2011

A man holds a stick as he installs a pump to extract mud at a primitive gold mine in Panompa near Phichin February 17, 2011. A group of Thais use primitive tools and methods to extract gold from self-run mines near the country's biggest and most modern Chatree gold mine. A family working at the mine can get around one gram of gold per day which they sell at the site for about 1000 Thai bahts ($32). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, August 08, 2011

A man holds a stick as he installs a pump to extract mud at a primitive gold mine in Panompa near Phichin February 17, 2011. A group of Thais use primitive tools and methods to extract gold from self-run mines near the country's biggest and most modern Chatree gold mine. A family working at the mine can get around one gram of gold per day which they sell at the site for about 1000 Thai bahts ($32). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A shopper browses in a jewelry store at the Gold Centre in Abu Dhabi December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Monday, August 08, 2011

A shopper browses in a jewelry store at the Gold Centre in Abu Dhabi December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Close
2 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A shovel with gold granules is pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, August 08, 2011

A shovel with gold granules is pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
3 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata, India, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, August 08, 2011

A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata, India, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

An employee poses with gold bars at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, August 08, 2011

An employee poses with gold bars at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo October 23, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A miner carries rocks in a wheelbarrow to process it for gold in an artisanal mine in Abangares, north of San Jose, Costa Rica, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Monday, August 08, 2011

A miner carries rocks in a wheelbarrow to process it for gold in an artisanal mine in Abangares, north of San Jose, Costa Rica, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
6 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

Black velveteen slippers embroidered with gold thread, one of more than 400 pieces of personal property, jewellery and antiques belonging to Bernard Madoff and his wife, are seen in this undated handout photo made available October 20, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

Monday, August 08, 2011

Black velveteen slippers embroidered with gold thread, one of more than 400 pieces of personal property, jewellery and antiques belonging to Bernard Madoff and his wife, are seen in this undated handout photo made available October 20, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshals Service/Handout

Close
7 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, August 08, 2011

A pure gold statue of Buddha is displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
8 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, August 08, 2011

A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A worker casts a gold bar of melted gold granules at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Monday, August 08, 2011

A worker casts a gold bar of melted gold granules at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
10 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

An artwork of rabbits pounding "mochi" or rice-cakes, decorated with 20g of 24K gold, is displayed during an unveiling in Tokyo November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, August 08, 2011

An artwork of rabbits pounding "mochi" or rice-cakes, decorated with 20g of 24K gold, is displayed during an unveiling in Tokyo November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
11 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

Gold baseballs that are to be thrown out for the first pitch by the Superbowl Champions the Green Bay Packers sit in a box before the home opener game for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in their MLB National League baseball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, August 08, 2011

Gold baseballs that are to be thrown out for the first pitch by the Superbowl Champions the Green Bay Packers sit in a box before the home opener game for the Milwaukee Brewers as they take on the Atlanta Braves in their MLB National League baseball game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
12 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

People are reflected on the window of a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Istanbul, Turkey, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, August 08, 2011

People are reflected on the window of a jewellery shop where gold bangles are on display in Istanbul, Turkey, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
13 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A gold miner scoops mud while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, August 08, 2011

A gold miner scoops mud while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A gold pendant of Jesus hangs in the window of a store in the jewelry district in downtown Los Angeles November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 08, 2011

A gold pendant of Jesus hangs in the window of a store in the jewelry district in downtown Los Angeles November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

An artisan makes gold ornaments at a jewellery factory in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, August 08, 2011

An artisan makes gold ornaments at a jewellery factory in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
16 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

Gold biscuits are given finishing touches at a precious metals refinery in Mumbai March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Monday, August 08, 2011

Gold biscuits are given finishing touches at a precious metals refinery in Mumbai March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
17 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

The hands of a bride are seen during a wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, Libya, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Monday, August 08, 2011

The hands of a bride are seen during a wedding ceremony at an area in Bab al-Aziziyah compound in Tripoli, Libya, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
18 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. The treatment costs 30, 000 yen ($250). REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, August 08, 2011

A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. The treatment costs 30, 000 yen ($250). REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 20
Monday, August 08, 2011

An 18-karat solid gold Monopoly set covered with hundreds of precious gemstones is seen at the Museum of American Finance in New York October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, August 08, 2011

An 18-karat solid gold Monopoly set covered with hundreds of precious gemstones is seen at the Museum of American Finance in New York October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 20

Glittering gold

Glittering gold Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Protests in Jerusalem

Protests in Jerusalem
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

Monday, February 13, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Monday, February 13, 2017

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »