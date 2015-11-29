Global climate rallies
Pairs of shoes are symbolically placed on the Place de la Republique, after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November...more
Protesters take part in a rally held a day before the start of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A protester dressed in police uniform takes part in a protest about climate change around New York City Hall at lower Manhattan, New York, November 29, 2015, a day before the start of THE Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a protest about climate change around New York City Hall at lower Manhattan, New York, November 29, 2015, a day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Indigenous children depict fish in the sea during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Protesters dressed as Santa Claus take part in a protest about climate change at New York City Hall steps in lower Manhattan, New York, November 29, 2015, a day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man rides his bicycle while carrying an Alebrije as he takes part in a rally held the day before the start of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in Mexico City, Mexico November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France,...more
Protesters throw up a globe-shaped balloon during a rally held the day before the start of the 2015 Paris World Climate Change Conference, known as the COP21 summit, in Rome, Italy, November 29 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An activist takes part in a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in San Jose, Costa Rica, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A Greenpeace activist dressed as a bear holds up a banner during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in Mexico City, Mexico November 29, 2015. The banner reads, "Climate Change". REUTERS/Daniel...more
An environmentalist reacts in front of French CRS police near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris,...more
Activists wearing gas mask replicas hold placards during in a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in La Paz, Bolivia, November 29, 2015. The placard reads, "If you want to keep living, your surroundings...more
A pair of beach sandals with green moss are symbolically placed on the Place de la Republique, after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in...more
An activist who holds a big replica of a coca leaf leads a rally held a day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in La Paz, Bolivia, November 29, 2015. The signs (in red) reads, "not cutting down more trees". REUTERS/David...more
A woman with a polar bear hat participates in a human chain to show solidarity for climate change after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21),...more
Protesters lie next to signs reading "I am the Doce river" during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A protester dressed as a bear takes part in a rally held the day before the start of the 2015 Paris World Climate Change Conference, known as the COP21 summit, in Rome, Italy, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Protesters shout slogans carrying a sign during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 29, 2015. The sign reads, "Zero Deforestation." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Environmental activists take part in a symbolic human chain gathering, after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Marseille, France,...more
A protester holds up a placard as he demonstrates during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Summit in Madrid, Spain, November 29, 2015. The placard reads: "The thermometer of the life, No more CO2" . REUTERS/Andrea...more
Protesters demonstrate during a rally held the day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Summit, in London, Britain November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People form a human chain to show solidarity for climate change after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29,...more
Environmental activists participate in a human chain to show solidarity for climate change after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in...more
