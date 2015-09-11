Going, going, gone
The Lishui bridge collapsing during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
The demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, China, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan
The demolition of a chimney in Vienna, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The demolition of a chimney in the eastern German town of Boxberg, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski
A 22-floor residential building being demolished in Liuzhou, China, December 30, 2009. Half of the building leaned but failed to fall while the other half collapsed. The demolition failed due to technical reasons, China Daily reported. ...more
The demolition of four chimneys of a former lignite-fired power station south of Berlin, September 22, 2001. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People gather to watch the Tripode administrative building during its controlled demolition in Nantes, western France, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Files
The demolition of four cooling towers during a controlled detonation in the eastern German town of Boxberg, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Files
The demolition of the abandoned Sir John Carling Building in a controlled implosion in Ottawa, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Cape Town residents watch as the city's landmark Athlone cooling towers are demolished in a 10-second implosion, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A brick building being imploded on Governors Island in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
The demolition of a former office building of Rockwell Automation by controlled explosions west of Zurich, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Gettysburg National Tower falls as demolition charges explode at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3. REUTERS/Files
Alvorada Hotel collapses during controlled implosions in Brasilia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The demolition of a five-story building previously used by the Navy Veterans Fund in central Athens, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
Remembering Flight 93
The Flight 93 National Memorial, maintained by the National Park Service 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, encompasses a 2,200-acre site where the plane crashed on...
Apple special event
Apple unveils the iPad Pro, AppleTV and new versions of its iPhone 6.
Sporty seniors
About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in a sports event organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv.
Sandstorm skies
A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.