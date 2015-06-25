Edition:
United Kingdom
Going to Glastonbury

Revellers take selfies watch as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers chat as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller arrives as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers take selfies as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers queue to board a train for the Glastonbury Festival, at Paddington Station in London, Britain June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A revellers drags her suitcase as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A multi-coloured ship flutters in the breeze as revellers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The sun rises on a reveller carrying a potted plant as people queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A family carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller smiles as she queues up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A revellers smiles as he queues to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller speaks on his phone as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The sun rises on revellers as they queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The sun rises on a reveller as she queues up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers arrive to board a train for the Glastonbury Festival, at Paddington Station in London, Britain June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller gestures as he queues up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A reveller carries her belongings upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers queue to board a train for the Glastonbury Festival, at Paddington Station in London, Britain June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers carry their belongings as they arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers watch fireworks as night falls during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

