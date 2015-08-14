Gold crackdown
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A helicopter patrols during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining...more
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de...more
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Police burn mattresses during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell their ore up the...more
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Miners and their families leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
