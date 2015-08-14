Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 4:00pm BST

Gold crackdown

Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
1 / 24
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
2 / 24
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
3 / 24
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
4 / 24
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Peruvian police burn illegal miners' camps during an operation against illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
5 / 24
A helicopter patrols during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A helicopter patrols during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A helicopter patrols during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
6 / 24
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
7 / 24
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
8 / 24
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve this week, part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting in a remote rainforest region. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. Peruvian police razed dozens of illegal gold mining camps at the edge of an Amazonian nature reserve this week, part of a renewed bid to halt the spread of wildcatting in a remote rainforest region. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
9 / 24
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
10 / 24
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de Dios since a crackdown let up in December. REUTERS/Janine Costa

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de Dios since a crackdown let up in December. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
11 / 24
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
12 / 24
Police burn mattresses during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell their ore up the supply chain, made up about 10 percent of national production before President Ollanta Humala launched the harshest crackdown yet on illegal gold mining last year. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Police burn mattresses during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell their ore up the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Police burn mattresses during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. Production from wildcat miners in Madre de Dios, who sell their ore up the supply chain, made up about 10 percent of national production before President Ollanta Humala launched the harshest crackdown yet on illegal gold mining last year. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
13 / 24
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
14 / 24
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
15 / 24
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
People leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
16 / 24
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
17 / 24
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
18 / 24
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
19 / 24
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
20 / 24
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
21 / 24
Miners and their families leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Miners and their families leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families leave a camp after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
22 / 24
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Miners and their families watch a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
23 / 24
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

Next Slideshows

Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.

14 Aug 2015
California's summer of fire

California's summer of fire

The state grapples with unusually active and destructive wildfires this season, on top of a fourth year of crippling drought.

14 Aug 2015
Seeking asylum in Germany

Seeking asylum in Germany

Germany struggles, along with the rest of the EU, to cope with the growing numbers of refugees fleeing war and violence in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

14 Aug 2015
Venezuela shortages

Venezuela shortages

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Venezuelans spend the night lining up for food and basic goods, as scarce supplies lead to a rise in looting and smuggling.

14 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures