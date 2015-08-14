Gold crackdown

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de...more

An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. The stings at the edge of the Tambopata National Reserve were the first in the southeastern region of Madre de Dios since a crackdown let up in December. REUTERS/Janine Costa

